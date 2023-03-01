A TikToker impressed many when she shared a video of her plush apartment in Columbia, where she stayed

She took netizens on a virtual property tour and showed areas such as the living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom

Several netizens who saw the video were happy for her and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian TikToker with the handle @beverlyadaeze excited many when she shared a video of her plush one-bedroom apartment in Medellin, Columbia. She posted the video with the caption, "apartment tour in Medellin, Columbia".

Lady flaunts her abroad apartment. Photo credit: @beverlyadeze

Source: TikTok

The video showed how the Nigerian lady took netizens on a property tour and flaunted areas such as the living room, dining area, bathroom, and balcony. She explained that she did not want the stress of furnishing an empty apartment, so she opted for an Airbnb.

She added she sheds regular tears in the dining area because the food in Columbia has no pepper.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of the Nigerian lady's plush Colombia apartment

Several netizens were impressed by the lady's plush apartment and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Danielle Henri commented:

That bedroom window is perfect for minding other people's business

Karine Ragais asked:

Did you move to Colombia for a specific reason, or you just needed a change? The apartment is lovely!

_lani_ • Following prayed:

Hey, I wish you good luck and prosperity. I hope you had a good day. God bless you (and be safe)

Wherearemysocks remarked:

I lived in Cali for one year and loved it! I think about Colombia often, and loved how diverse and beautiful the country is. Hope you get to travel!

YouTuber takes netizens on a tour of her luxury apartment in Ghana: "I have officially moved in here."

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote how a YouTuber took netizens on a virtual tour of her Ghanaian home. She flaunted many rooms in the house, including the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Some online users were amazed by the residence and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh