The $4 million Azumah Nelson Sports Complex has been left to rot and is covered with bush, which angered several netizens

The multi-million dollar sports project was established in the 1970s to host football matches and was refurbished in 2007

The complex's transformation into a youth and sports resource centre began in 2018, but there hasn't been much progress

The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex underwent renovation in 2018 to become a youth and sports resource centre, but there hasn't been much progress. When the project started, the facility's renovation was expected to cost $4 million, but it has since halted.

According to a Twitter post by a Ghanaian sports journalist, the project has been abandoned for months, with shrubs growing all around it. According to the journalist's video, the contractor hired to finish the project gave up on it in October 2020 because the Sports Ministry did not pay him.

The sports complex is expected to have a seating capacity of roughly 10,000, an ICT Centre, a café, tennis courts, basketball courts, and boxing gyms when fully renovated.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the abandoned $4 million Azumah Nelson Sports Complex

Several netizens fumed when they saw the video of the abandoned sports complex and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@pakashassan said:

The painful thing is that they will use taxpayers' money to do another rehabilitation when a lesser amount could have been used for serious maintenance.

@kwesi_crocs commented:

Atebubu AstroTurf is also abandoned, and it’s full of neem trees. It’s awful

@thebellower remarked:

It's almost like people don't believe that the football pitches and tennis courts of the world's most famous stadia are mowed weekly. Maintenance doesn't take much except consistency.

@Hanif_Guy added:

The maintenance culture in this country is so bad. Misplaced priorities everywhere. Abandoned houses, sports complexes, production factories, and a lack of quality health facilities. Yet they think building a cathedral is the best decision for the country's development. Sad!!

3 abandoned mega projects in Ghana

