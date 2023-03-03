A young man impressed many when he shared a video on YouTube showing the gorgeous house he bought from the proceeds of forex trading

He explained that he bought the house to be converted into a YouTube studio and trading station for his business

He added that it was the fourth house he was buying and took netizens on a virtual property tour, flaunting its impressive features

A young forex trader with the YouTube channel Jeffrey Benson wowed many when he shared a video showing the house he acquired. He stated that he bought the house to be used as a YouTube studio and trading station.

According to Jeffery, forex is a lucrative business, and he confessed that the house was the fourth property he had acquired. The YouTuber added that he aimed to acquire ten more houses.

The forex trader reveals how he bought the house.

According to Jeffery Benson, he planned to buy the house last December, but it was impossible because of a program he had to attend. Thus, he shifted the property acquisition to January 2023, and a good real estate agent helped him find the property in just one day.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the forex trader's video.

Several netizens were impressed by the forex trader's house and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Carl Douglas said:

Surprisingly, people are trading without fear of making losses, while so many people out there are patiently waiting for the Bitcoin price to skyrocket

CARDIO commented:

After all the failures I've encountered in the past few days, I needed this. Thank you, Jeff.

Vincent Willie remarked:

Thank you for keeping us financially educated! Regardless of how bad it gets on the economy, I still make over $22,000 weekly.

EMMANUEL JOSEPH added:

Congratulations, Jeffrey, for this wonderful achievement. This is an encouragement to us. Thanks for sharing.

