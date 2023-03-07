Popular media personality Jessica Opare Saforo got many thankful when she shared how Ghanaians could own homes without stress

Jessica confessed that she decided to acquire a home some years ago, and others could do the same

The media personality stressed that obtaining a mortgage was a surefire way people could own homes and mentioned four ways they could go about it

Media personality and YouTuber Jessica Opare took to her YouTube channel to mention four ways by which Ghanaians could own homes via the mortgage route. She explained that it might take a while for people to put up houses if they did not have the cash, so a mortgage was their best bet.

Jessica Opare mentions the four types of mortgages that people could consider. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

First-time buyer option for aspiring home ownerrs

According to the YouTuber, the first-time buyer option is mainly for those who have never bought a home and is highly recommended for inexperienced people in the real estate market.

100% purchase option to becoming a home owner

The 100% purchase, according to Jessica, is a mortgage option for people who cannot make any form of payment towards acquiring a house and would require a bank to fund the entire cost of the house. However, she mentioned that this option would need people to take an insurance policy that is 30% of the price of the home.

Home purchase option to own one's own home

Jessica Opare mentions that the home purchase option is for those who already own homes but want to purchase others.

Buy-to-let option to becoming a home owner

The last mortgage option the media maestro mentioned was the buy-to-let option. She explained that this option was available to people who already own a residential property that they live in but want to buy another residential property solely to rent it out to tenants.

Watch the video below.

Jessica shares how she bought her first house before turning 30

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how media personality Jessica Opare bought her first house before turning 30. She claimed that because she began working when she was just 19, by the time she was 28, she had enough money saved to buy a good house. Yet when the time came to purchase a home, she could only afford a partially finished one without a ceiling, tiles, or painting.

