Are you a fan of professional wrestling? Then you might be aware of American wrestler Triple H. He is among the most prominent names to have played the sport. He has dominated the sport for nearly three decades, retiring in 2022. With such a long and lustrous career, how much did he make? And what is Triple H's net worth?

Paul Michael Levesque, or Triple H, is a business executive, actor, and retired professional wrestler from the United States. Critics and fans regard him as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Triple H's career spanned 30 years, making him a sports legend. The star has earned considerable money from the sport. So, how much money does Triple H have?

Profile summary

Full name Paul Michael Levesque Nickname Triple H, The Game Gender Male Date of birth 27 July 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Nashua, New Hampshire, USA Current residence Weston, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 256 Weight in kilograms 116 Body measurements in inches 50-35-20 Body measurements in centimetres 127-89-51 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Stephanie McMahon Children Three Profession Business executive, professional wrestler, actor Net worth $150 million (combined with his wife) Instagram @tripleh Twitter @TripleH

What is Triple H's net worth?

What is wrestler Triple H's net worth? Unfortunately, Paul Michael Levesque or Triple H's solo net worth is unknown. However, his combined net worth with his wife is an estimated $150 million.

Triple H greatly benefited from his career as an entertainer, performer and businessman. In addition, he is also an actor and has appeared in various films and TV shows. Triple H has also published a book documenting his life in the ring.

So, how did Triple H make his money? He made his money through wrestling, acting, royalties and endorsements. To better understand his earnings, below is a breakdown of his sources of income.

Professional wrestling career

Triple H has had a thirty-year career as a professional wrestler. He began professional wrestling in 1992 and retired in 2022.

Triple H began training for wrestling in 1990 when he was 21. He attended Killer Kowalski's (former wrestler) professional wrestling school in Malden, Massachusetts. Triple H made his professional debut on 24 March 1992, in Kowalski's promotion, the International Wrestling Federation (IWF), under the name Terra Ryzing. He won his first belt, the IWF Heavyweight Championship, In July 1992, after defeating Mad Dog Richard.

In January 1995, Triple H made his WWE debut as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. In 1997, he became part of the D-Generation X (DX) group with Shawn Michaels, Helmsley, Chyna, and Rick Rude, and he shortened his name to Triple H.

The wrestler won the WWF Championship for the first time in 1999 and had won it three times by the end of 2000. After recovering from a severe quadriceps injury, he won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2002.

In 2012, according to Forbes, Triple H signed a five-year contract with the WWE worth an estimated $5 million. His final official match came at WrestleMania 35, where he defeated Batista in a No Holds Barred match.

Overall, the wrestler won 24 titles during his time with WWE. He announced his retirement on 25 March 2022 during an appearance on First Take, an American sports show. Triple H retired as a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

On 6 September 2022 was promoted by the WWE to Chief Content Officer. He holds this position to this day.

Despite not featuring as an active performer anymore, the wrestler still earns plenty of money through his executive roles. According to WrestlingInc, in 2020, Triple H attained an annual salary of $3.3 million, of which $2 million came from his role as a performer. He earned $730,000, excluding bonuses and additional fees as head of NXT.

Business career

Triple H became an Executive Senior Advisor at WWE in 2010. In 2013, he became Executive Vice-President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative, where he worked on WWE's creative direction and storylines.

In 2013, he earned over $1.5 million in compensation from his front-office job and as a wrestler, plus $1.5 million in WWE stock.

In 2020, Paul became the WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. In this capacity, he oversaw the company's Talent Development department and served as a senior advisor to the CEO on talent strategy.

He also created the NXT brand and served as its executive producer. On 22 July 2022, WWE promoted Paul to Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. On 2 September, he became the Chief Content Officer.

Acting career

Triple H has also featured in various films in his career. According to IMDB, the wrestler has been featured in fourteen movies and TV shows (excluding wrestling). Some of his films include Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery, Blade: Trinity, The Chaperone and Surf's Up 2: WaveMania.

Books

Triple H has written a book called Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body (WWE). The book is about the wrestler's journey from a skinny 135-pound fourteen-year-old into one of the biggest superstars in WWE. Even though the book sales weren't made public, Triple H made a considerable amount from it.

Video games

Triple H has appeared in the WWE video games since 1996. He has been featured as a cover artist sixteen times and has received royalties as a result.

What are Stephanie McMahon's and Triple H's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's net worth is around $150 million. The couple, married in 2003, made their wealth from salaries, bonuses, shares and endorsements from their wrestling careers. In addition, Triple H's wife, Stephanie, is the heiress of the WWE empire and owns a stake in the company.

Triple H's net worth has risen since he arrived at WWE in 1995. He is among wrestling fans' favourites worldwide and has dominated the sport for thirty years. Triple H is a WWE executive after retiring from the ring in 2022. Apart from wrestling, the Game has also performed and featured in various films and TV shows.

