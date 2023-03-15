An African-American woman took it upon herself to advise foreigners who intend to rent an apartment in Ghana

She explained that people should be ready to take up the cost of most things about the apartment, which may not be so abroad

The woman also took time to explain some colloquial Ghanaian terms that are used when apartment hunting

An African-American woman with TikTok handle @intheseglobalstreetz took time off to share some advice and tips with foreigners who wanted to rent in Ghana but did not understand the country's real estate landscape.

She stated that renters in Ghana were responsible for bearing the cost of many things at the apartment, such as cleaning, painting, changing locks and others.

However, she mentioned that landlords were responsible for structural changes at the property, such as leaky roofs and broken windows.

The African-American woman also explained some local terms Ghanaians used regarding renting. She mentioned that Ghanaians used the term "unfurnished" to refer to apartments without furniture, such as couches and refrigerators.

Netizens react to the African-American woman's advice

Several netizens were thankful for her advice and commented on the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples some responses below.

Lemuel Israel said:

What are all the things I need to move to Ghana? I need help with that information

Oshun954 commented:

You should research a serviced apartment

user2853192925689 remarked:

You’re living my dream. I can see your excitement. Love it!

Sakura opined:

This is helpful. Thank you for sharing this piece of information with us.

