A white lady took to social media to lament how Ghanaian vendors charged her exorbitant prices because of her race

She stated in a video that at one time, she had to pay GH¢15 for a loaf of bread while the lady behind her paid GH¢10 for the same loaf

Several Ghanaians who saw the video were amused and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section

A white lady based in Ghana with the TikTok handle @shallieabbiusi got many laughing out loud when she shared how she was quoted much higher prices for products in Ghana.

A white lady laments how Ghanaian vendors charge her high prices. Photo credit: @shallieabbiusi and BestNewsGH.com

The lady confessed that there were two prices for products in Ghana depending on the colour of one's skin. Citing an example, she stated that at one time, she had to pay GH¢15 for a loaf of bread while the Ghanaian lady behind her paid just GH¢10 for the same loaf.

She called for vendors in the country to desist from the discriminatory act and added that she was also a cedi earner in Ghana.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the white lady's video

Several Ghanaians who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. Some felt sorry for her, while others could not contain themselves as they found the post amusing. YEN.com.gh samples some responses below.

emmaflex1 commented:

Your accent is changing. You are slowly becoming a Ghanaian lady

Ernest Pakinyennu said:

Obroni price, it's just a payback

joycekuffuor added:

You must learn to haggle. Say ti me su wai. Please, reduce the price for me wai.

MVP remarked:

You better learn to haggle. You already have what it takes to haggle, a sense of humour and a nice smile

White lady laments the price of bottled water in Ghana

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the white lady complained about the price of bottled water in Ghana. She lamented the high cost of bottled water in Ghana on social media, saying the cost had tripled in only three days. The price of goods and services in the nation skyrocketed a few months ago due to the cedi's significant depreciation against the dollar.

