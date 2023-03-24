A young lady has shared the inspiring story of building a beautiful, almost completed family house

She posted photos of the house on her Facebook page and stated that she was once homeless and did not have enough to eat

Many Facebook users were stunned by the photos of the house, which showed the exterior areas, such as the garage, porch and a car parked in the compound

A Facebook user called Buhle Madonsela proudly posted photos of her almost-complete family house on the internet to thank God for how far she has come.

Lady flaunts the family house she has built. Photo credit: Buhle Madonsela

According to her, she was once homeless and did not have enough to eat, but now, she has been able to build a house for her family that was 95% completed.

She explained that she was able to build the house because of her involvement with network marketing.

A portion of her Facebook caption that accompanies the photos of the house reads:

Tell me about growing up without a place called home. Also, tell me about not having enough to eat for the day. Tell me about a girl who can build a family house from the foundation to the roof . My project is 95 per cent done from the walls, roof, bathrooms, tiles, ceilings, garage

Netizens react to pictures of the lady's house

Several netizens were impressed by Buhle Madonsela's house and congratulated her. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Bongi Mguniphiri said:

Congratulations...Well done, hard work pays

Zakhele Sokhohlo Dlamini commented:

Congratulations champ!!!❤️ May the Lord continue to bless your hustle. Stay humble!

Nolwandle' Nolly' Ngwenya remarked:

You are the real definition of an influencer, not those who call themselves that because it sounds good. You've always inspired me❤❤ congratulations

Constance Thari-Nyalungu opined:

Well done. Blessings upon blessings. You’re priorities are

