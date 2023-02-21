Football is one of the most lucrative sports in the world even though it may have a short lifespan

Football players around the world are, therefore, typically paid generously to make up for their brief careers

Former Ghanaian football players like Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah have built enormous houses for themselves, where they live comfortably

Some former Ghanaian footballers continued to be successful long after they stopped playing football. They are currently enjoying themselves in the plush homes they acquired from the wealth they made from their careers. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions four legends of Ghanaian football living large today.

Stephen Appiah's mansion in Accra

Stephen Appiah poses in front of his mansion. Photo credit: pemtvonline

Stephen Appiah was the Ghana Black Stars skipper for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He competed for Ghana's U-17 squad in the 1995 FIFA World Cup. The celebrated Ghanaian football legend made much money during his football career and currently boasts several exotic cars and plush houses.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's mansion at East Legon

Agyemang Badu, a former Ghanaian midfielder, is considered one of Ghana's wealthiest footballers right now because of all the properties he owns. He lives in a large estate in East Legon, and his garage is filled with luxury cars.

Emmanuel Badu made his maiden appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010 when the Black Stars finished as runners-up to Egypt. He later participated in the tournaments in 2012 and 2013, where the team twice ended in fourth place.

Asamoah Gyan's mansion at McCarthy Hill

Asamoah Gyan's $3 million property. Photo credit: GhanaWeb

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, is known as one of the wealthiest players in Africa. He was the highest-paid footballer in the UAE Pro League, with a weekly salary of $200,000.

A look inside Asamoah Gyan's house. Photo credit: classfmonline.com

Gyan flaunted his wealth in 2015 by buying a $3 million property in McCarthy Hill in Accra. The property features a gym, a café, a pub, a movie theatre, a snooker bar, an automated garage, and more.

Fatau Dauda's house at East Legon Hills

Fatau Dauda, a former goalie with the Black Stars, appears to have achieved great success in his moderate career. A peek inside the former Black Stars goalie's Accra home reveals a stunning home with expensive vehicles that might compete with some of the mansions owned by players in Europe.

The property is located in the emerging area of East Legon Hills.

