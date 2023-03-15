A lady shared a video showing how Ghanaians could host friends and visitors at their homes no matter how small the space is

She explained that she converted her kids' room into a visitors' room when guests came to stay over with her family

The video showed how the lady had a sofa which could be expanded and transformed into a bed for guests

A lady with the TikTok handle @authenticmamaakos excited many when she shared a video showing how she transformed her kids' room into a visitor's room and showed how others could do the same.

She posted the video with the caption, "This is to give you an idea of how you can host visitors no matter how small your apartment is."

The video she posted showed her expandable sofa that could be transformed into a visitor's bed. The lady also showed how she arranged the bed and neatly packed her belongings to make the room look more spacious.

Netizens react to the lady's video showing people how to make their rooms look spacious

The video impressed several netizens, who shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Maame Sika said:

Soo welcoming ️ but when they're couples , they're not doing the do in my kids' room

tydarowe asked:

Please, where can I get one of the sofas to buy?

SmileBaby commented:

Thanks for sharing…. I have learnt something

Starlet-Omie1 remarked:

Welcoming basket nyinaa w) mu. I'm coming to visit you some wai

Nisuh Royale added:

Please can I visit you? ...Don’t worry, I’d help you clean the house

Lady transforms her messy apartment into a gorgeous-looking room

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young woman posting a video on TikTok showing how she cleaned up her disorganised apartment and gave it a new look. The video displayed the apartment's new appearance, with a perfectly made bed, a tiny refrigerator in a corner, and a well-organised wardrobe with her clothing and shoes. She acknowledged that she had just moved into a new apartment, and it had taken her four hours to organise things.

