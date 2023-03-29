A video of Great Ampong looking visibly impressed during a visit to Kumawood actor Lil Win's school has gone viral on the internet

The gospel musician was obviously in awe of the huge building and compound

Students comported themselves as their proprietor took the famous singer around the classroom blocks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong could not stop admiring the stately building that housed one of Ghana's best private schools in the Ashanti Region, Great Minds International School.

The gospel musician was touched by Lil Win's hard work which shone through the edifice of the school.

The two celebrities had an imposing presence as they walked side-by-side inspecting the classrooms and hallways leading to Lil Win's office on the school compound.

Great Ampong touring Lil Win's private school in Kumasi Photo credit: @TikTok/ @officiallilwinweezy

Source: TikTok

Whilst leading the "Anka Enye" hitmaker across the compound towards his office, Lil Win could not help but equally commend the musician for his contribution to the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Our blessings are not in the hands of man. I'm a legend. Superstar. Today, I have a very big visitor. Our father is here to visit Great Minds International School. I'm happy to see my legend. These are our leaders. You are mad if you are a star and don't respect your seniors when you meet them.

The tour ended in Lil Win's office, which was beautifully decorated with exquisite furniture, vibrant-coloured ornamental plants and numerous awards won by the actor for various accomplishments.

Watch the video below:

Funny Lil Win delivers powerful speech in English at school's speech and prize day

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Lil Win's powerful speech at the Great Minds International School Speech and Prize Giving Day ceremony.

Many were impressed by the impactful, yet hilarious, speech giving at the ceremony to honour the first graduating batch of the junior high school students who had successfully passed their BECE.

Lil Win flaunts wealth with kingly treatment in new video

YEN.com.gh reported celebrity actor Lil Win giving fans a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle in a video he shared online.

He was seen receiving royal treatment with his entourage. Many people were amazed and concluded that God, indeed, has blessed the actor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh