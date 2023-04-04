A church came together to relieve their pastor of the cost of rent which he had been incurring for over 35 years

According to a Facebook post by AT Joel, the church built a house for their man of God who was all about ministry

Several social media users found the post touching and offered the pastor their best wishes

A Facebook user, AT Joel, shared a post on Facebook about how a pastor called Reverend Yinka Yusuf was gifted a plush house by his congregation after living in rented apartments for 35 years.

According to Joel, the pastor never concerned himself with personal needs but immersed himself in religious activities. He added that the pastor could have chosen to provide for himself but instead chose to spend his money on the ministry.

His post on Facebook partly reads:

This is someone God has blessed on all sides, he threw everything into ministry until they built a house for him. Imagine having enough to do something yet God comes first instead of personal need. The true test of faith is when one has everything and still trusts in God for everything. These men love God more than their lives.

AT Joel posted photos of the house online, showing the pastor having a feast with a group of people in his new home. It also showed the house's plush living room and exterior areas.

Netizens react to the photos of Reverend Yinka Yusuf's new house

Several netizens were impressed by the house and the kind deed shown by the church to the man of God. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Blessed Christian Chris said:

I was moved by that too when I read it. I first heard of this Rev Yinka Yusuf during my primary school days. I am now an adult. I can't imagine that he lived in a rented apartment all through.

Promise Chibuzom prayed:

Lord help us...the generation of our father's heart is not the same as ours...we have so much head knowledge yet little impact. God help us

Olawuyi Akanmuola Cephas commented:

These men love God more than their lives. God help me too. Amen

