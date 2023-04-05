A Twitter user caused an online stir when they shared a photo of a gorgeous kitchen that looked spick and span

The photo showed a neat island kitchen with exquisite lighting and beautiful high-end tiles and drawers

Several netizens were impressed by the ultramodern kitchen's appearance and doubted if anyone cooked there

A Twitter user with the handle @lNTERlORHUB took to social media to share a photo of a beautiful ultramodern island kitchen with stunning features.

A Twitter user posted a photo of a plush kitchen with high-end features. Photo credit: @lNTERlORHUB and Halfpoint Images

Source: Twitter

The photo showed a kitchen island with beautiful high-end tiles, drawers, and exquisite lighting.

The photo has garnered over four million views on Twitter, and many have claimed that the kitchen was for show, not cooking.

Netizens react to the photo of the kitchen

Several netizens were impressed by the kitchen and stated that it looked too clean to have food prepared there and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Airdrop global (@Airdropglobal5) said:

Daily take-out food. I can't imagine cooking in this kitchen. It's too beautiful.

Loki_Lowkey (@LokiBurner) commented:

I actually love it, I’d love to maintain the sparkle and polish it up

QuietlyGorgeous (@_jasynth_) remarked:

I love it❤️. The kitchen is giving an ‘I don’t have to remind you to clean after you as you cook’ vibe.

EROMOSELE AGEGE (@seleenino) added:

The only thing I'll be doing in this kitchen is taking photos. I'll have a separate kitchen where I'll be cooking real food.

lamandai (@brdlba) stated:

It looks so impersonal. For me, it means 'look, I am rich and have 0 taste or personality '

Source: YEN.com.gh