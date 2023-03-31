Popular Ghanaian content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, updated Ghanaians on the house he is building by posting a video of the impressive property online

The video showed the interior of the white-painted, unfurnished house with beautifully designed floor tiles and impressive lighting

Many Ghanaians were happy for the content creator and commented on the post to congratulate him

Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, popularly known as Kwadwo Sheldon, has flaunted his newly built house on social media, which garnered a lot of reactions.

He posted a video of the house on his Twitter page with the caption, "welcome to a new dispensation". People typically use the phrase when they accomplish a significant milestone in life, such as travelling overseas.

The video of the unfurnished house Kwadwo Sheldon posted showed its plush white-painted interior with excellent lighting and beautiful decorative floor tiles.

Ghanaians react to the video of Kwadwo Sheldon's house

Several Ghanaians were impressed by what Kwadwo Sheldon had accomplished and took to the post's comments to congratulate him. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@HighestKwaben said:

@kwadwosheldon pls lemme handle your electrical work for your next project wai . Man for eat. Thank you

@AmaaniNation1 commented:

I always feel happy when I see a brother winning. Keep winning bossu, @kwadwosheldon

@Wazobiaxpressgh remarked:

Congrats! You deserve this, your dedication and passion for your work have proven much about the importance of hardworking. I tap from your grace. Enjoy sir.

@KinGPhendiler opined:

Dem go come tell you say eno be YouTube money p3 wey you take do this. Some underground thing dey

Wode Maya, Zion Felix and other Ghanaian content creators who have acquired gorgeous houses In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian content creators who acquired houses in the country. Many people are venturing into content creation because of how profitable it is. Some renowned Ghanaian content creators like Wode Maya have acquired mansions after working as content creators for a few years. They have proven that anyone may succeed in life regardless of the kind of work they choose.

Source: YEN.com.gh