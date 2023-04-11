A video of a Ghanaian nurse crying bitterly as she was being given an injection by her colleague has left people amused

In a TikTok video, the female nurse sobbed despite attempts by her colleagues to calm her down

Netizens who reacted to the video divided in their opinions over the actions of the nurse

One would have thought that a nurse receiving an injection would be seen as normal considering how they often give injections to their patients.

A video on TikTok which has since gone viral has proven otherwise after a pretty Ghanaian nurse was seen weeping like a baby as she was being given an injection.

Nurse cries as she is given an injection by a colleague Photo credit: @ntowevans1/TikTok

The 31-second video captured a nurse in uniform crying out loud in the presence of her colleagues as one of them tried to administer medicine to her in the form of an injection.

As if she had some kind of allergy, the sight of the needle made her burst out in tears and she even tried resisting the move by one of her colleagues to inject her.

Not even attempts by her colleagues to pamper her to gather courage would yield any benefits as she bowed her head and cried after learning that she was being filmed.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, the video had sparked massive reactions from netizens with many sharing diverse opinions on the video.

Ghanaians react to the crying nurse

For some netizens, nurses are also humans hence there is nothing wrong with one of them being afraid.

Nurse Ankamaa remarked:

we are also human er

Others also insisted that as someone trained to administer injections, it was a surprise that such a person has a phobia when it comes to receiving injections.

abhenasika replied:

she is crying like a baby buh if she is cutting you she will not think about it

supa soul sister added:

nurse nni paaa wosuro na menso meny3 d3n on liwin voice

@Maame stated:

@Maame k ject pple anyhow now that its ur turn u crying like a baby

Perp said:

if It was someone aa Anka she is annoyed

