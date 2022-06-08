An individual has aired out his grievances on social media regarding a disagreement with his landlord

his The disagreement stems from a business this individual started in front of his landlord's house and the landlord wanting a cut from its success

The anonymous person sought advice via Star FM's start forum. He got a good amount of advice as netizens made some good suggestions

An individual having issues with his landlord has asked for advice on social media. The individual narrated the issue that has brought bad blood between him and his landlord.

He said he began a business in front of the house, which the landlord had no problem with and was even supportive when the business began.

But now, the business has become successful, and sales are booming, the landlord now wants his share and is asking them to pay for the space they are using for the shop.

The individual is confused and has asked for advice on what to do. The tenant said he cannot pay the amount being asked by the landlord and cannot afford to move the business elsewhere either.

People who saw the post advised the person with some interesting opinions.

Kwatei Quartey advised saying :

Kindly assume you have rent a store and u are paying rent .kindly pay him OK

Elvis Morgan also shared his opinion:

Negotiate with him, taking into consideration your future plans for the business ...And do the necessary documentation....

Naa Adjeley said:

If it's a place you have rented for bussiness, would you refuse to pay? Stop acting wise and humble yourself and dialogue with your landlord. You have no case.

Joshua Appiah commented saying:

It’s in the right direction. You were not paying because it was a young business but now that it’s doing well, hunny, pay. You should not be ungrateful

