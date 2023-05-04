KasaBazaar, one of the largest real estate companies in Africa has officially launched in Accra

The launch event was held on April 30, 2023, at Erata Hotel, with many persons gracing the occasion

President of KasaBazaar, Mr. John William Adel, CEO of KasaBazaar, Mrs Rose Adel, and many others were there to unveil the brand in the country

KasaBazaar, the expansion team of the largest real estate company in Ghana and Africa, has officially launched in Accra. The launch event, held on April 30, 2023, at the Erata Hotel, was attended by a large number of people, making it a huge success.

During the event, the president of KasaBazaar, Mr. John William Adel, called on the government of Ghana to support the real estate industry by putting measures in place to help the business thrive.

Mr. Adel highlighted that Kasa Bazaar is involved in the real estate industry as well as shipping, offering door-to-door deliveries from all over the world to Ghana.

Furthermore, the president stated that KasaBazaar is also into property management, providing professional managers to maintain buildings and other assets.

According to Mr. Adel, Kasa Bazaar is unique from other real estate companies, as it helps individuals build their dream homes instead of the traditional model of buying land, building and selling.

KasaBazaar is driven by its values of God, family, and business, creating a culture of excellence that inspires and motivates its team members to achieve their goals.

The company focuses on superior talent, proven systems and models, and revolutionary technology to provide the best possible service to clients. The guest speakers for the event were Dr. Kwame Agyeman & Hon. Kwabena Kokofu (EPA)

Speaking to the CEO of KasaBazaar, Mrs Rose Adel, she stated:

"Kasabazaar offers flexible payment terms for every individual, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to build generational wealth through real estate". When she was asked about the affordability of their shipping servives; also added that their " shipping to and from Ghana is very timely and affordable".

Kasa Bazaar is passionate about taking the real estate industry to a new dimension in Ghana and Africa. With its core values, passion for success, and focus on innovation, Kasa Bazaar is poised to be a major player in the real estate industry for years to come.

