Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix has made a significant milestone in his life by purchasing a 2-bedroom house to commemorate his 32nd birthday.

In a video posted on his Facebook handle, ZionFelix expressed his excitement and revealed his plans to utilize the property for business purposes.

"We already have some properties that we rent out for long stays, but this new house will be dedicated to short-term accommodations," ZionFelix explained in the video.

He further mentioned that the previous owner recently vacated the property, and he aims to have it ready for use by August.

Taking viewers on a virtual tour of the house, ZionFelix showcased the various rooms and shared his enthusiasm for this new venture.

The acquisition of the house represents a significant step in his entrepreneurial journey, allowing him to expand his business and offer additional services to his audience. His journey as a prominent blogger continues to inspire and influence others in the Ghanaian digital space.

Below are some comments netizens have shared after watching ZionFelix's video.

Khobby Berth said:

Happy birthday to the Nation Blogger @zionfelixdotcom ……… God bless you for the good work you doing boss …… bless up Boss

Obenfo wan commented:

CONGRATULATIONS Zionfelix Entertainment News and a Happy birthday to you brother. May you achieve greater things ahead and long life.

Watch the video below:

