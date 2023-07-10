A Ghanaian musician who has built a nightclub in Accra and Takoradi is putting up one in Cape Coast of the Central region

Nhyiraba Kojo said the building, which is almost completed, is on a two-plot of land near OLA in the capital town of the Central Region

He is expecting to finish and furnish the building by the end of August, so it can be used during the Fetu Afahye in September

A Ghanaian businessman and musician Nhyiraba Kojo has flaunted his wealth again by showing his uncompleted building project in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Nhyiraba took Zionfelix on a tour of the apartments and nightclub he is building in Cape Coast in the OLA environs.

In the video shared by Zionfelix on his YouTube page, Nhyiraba said the building is sitting on a two-plot piece of land. He recounted that it took some opinion leaders to plead with the land owner to sell it to him for the intended purpose.

So far, they have been building for three months, and Nyiraba hopes they can complete it before the Cape Coast annual Fetu Afahye festival in September. He said they are working to complete the building by the end of August.

Touring the building, the wealthy man said there is a barbering salon, a washing bay, a boutique, a shisha office, a swimming pool for girls only, and a lounge, among others. He revealed that he has bought every item needed to furnish the building from Dubai.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaian businessman Nhyiraba Kojo flaunts his wealth

Earlier, Nhyiraba Kojo showed his wealth by exhibiting his nine-bedroom mansion in Accra.

He took celebrated YouTuber Zionfelix on a house tour and showcased its features.

It took him about three years to complete the property because he had to work on other nearby apartments that also belonged to him.

Nhyiraba Kojo hosts end of year party in a plush mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Nyiraba hosted an end-of-year party in the plush nine-bedroom house in Accra.

He organised the party to celebrate the wins in 2022 and welcome 2023. There were several bloggers and celebrities at the party.

The video shared by blogger ghkwaku showed the mansion with bright lights, a huge compound, and a water fountain.

