Ghanaian businessman Nana Sarfo has opened an exclusive shop in East Legon, showcasing original versions of popular foreign dress, shoe, and bag brands

During a tour with blogger ZionFelix, Sarfo revealed the high price tags attached to his products, with one bag priced at GH¢40,000 and a long sleeve garment at GH¢14,000

The luxurious store aims to cater to fashion enthusiasts seeking authentic foreign designs and represents a significant milestone in Ghana's fashion scene

In an exclusive tour with famous blogger ZionFelix, Nana Sarfo, a Ghanaian businessman, showcased his lavish new shop in East Legon, featuring a collection of high-end foreign dress, shoe, and bag brands.

The exquisite items on display in the Savile Row store have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts across the nation.

During the tour, Nana Sarfo revealed the luxurious price tags attached to his products. One stunning bag, crafted with precision and elegance, fetched a staggering GH¢40,000, while a long-sleeved garment showcased a price tag of GH¢14,000.

Nana Sarfo takes ZionFelix around his shop in East Legon Photo credit: ZionFelix

By introducing this opulent store, Nana Sarfo aims to cater to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious individuals seeking authentic foreign designs.

The unveiling of his upscale shop in East Legon appears to have marked a significant milestone in Ghana's fashion scene, providing a new avenue for those who appreciate luxury and are willing to invest in high-quality fashion items.

Nana Sarfo's shop represents a fusion of international fashion trends with Ghana's growing fashion industry, offering a taste of exclusivity and luxury to local clientele.

Social media users, in particular, have had a frenzy over a video of ZionFelix being taken around the luxury shop. Below are some of the comments they have been sharing.

Emmanuel Obike said:

Please can one enter the bag and fly to Europe?

Agyei Jones Van Dyck indicated:

Wish all clothes and bags ...are all made in Ghana

Ivan Fosu commented:

# Osebo the Zaraman has to certify these stuffs before hes the home of quality

Mark Arthur added:

My brother why you always giving pressure to the youth

Watch the video below:

