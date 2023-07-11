The Public Works Department (PWD) built a house for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Half Assine, where he stayed when he visited his hometown

Several African Heads of State and other prominent people visited the house when they came to Ghana to see Dr Kwame Nkrumah

However, the house has been left to rot, and after a video of the current condition of the house was shared, several social media users have been disappointed

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is Ghana’s first president and one of Africa’s most celebrated leaders in the history of the continent.

Due to his contribution to the independence of Ghana and other African countries, one would think that his memory would be preserved just as other African leaders like Nelson Mandela.

But the home he used to live in any time he was in Half Assini has been ignored for years making the house inhabitable.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shared a video of the condition of the house on his Twitter page,.

According to Wode Maya, the building was put up by the Public Works Department (PWD) to host Dr Nkrumah anytime he visited his hometown.

The building, when it was in good condition during the Dr Kwame Nkrumah era, hosted several African Heads of State and other famous people who visited Ghana at the time.

The building, which could have served as a tourist attraction, has been left at the mercy of the weather. There are no roofs or windows. The walls look dirty and don’t seem to have been painted in a long while.

Social media reactions on the video

Several social media users have expressed their disappointment over the non-maintenance of the building. They argue that this could have served as one of the several tourist attraction centres in the country.

@iamphaya said:

Ama Ghana …Kwame Nkrumah fie mpo nie na wooo ******* Hmm we can do soo much yet we do soo little as a country rich in tourism. I doubt any of Nelson Mandela place of abode has been abandon in South Africa.

@eyramax commented:

Ghana needs to improve on Maintenance Culture. Imagine if this structure is in good condition how much revenue it will generate for TOURISM alone.

@BeardedOLuman indicated:

You go to SA and you can visit Mandela’s home in Soweto with everything well kept. Go to Cape Coast and the grave yard for notable hero’s of this country is in a very dilapidated state behind the ford bus station.

@maankubabom said:

Our Ghanaian family visited Nkrumah's birthplace but we were not told about this other landmark. it would have been good to educate our young daughters about this part of history.

@ransblover commented:

Just have to go tour Saltpond and go check his house, office and other historical places he was and you’d be saddened more. History is never taken serious in this country we live.

@EpaNdahimana

We should do better to preserve our African history. I am Ugandan, but I wouldn't mind paying USD100 if I visited Ghana and was told there is a Nkrumah's house to tour.

This 29-year-old architect behind refurbishment of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on July 4, 2023.

A young Ghanaian architect, Bethel Kofi Mamphey, was applauded by several Ghanaians after it came to light that he played a lead role in the refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Bethel said he was happy to lead the refurbishment of a project that was to honour a man he admired.

