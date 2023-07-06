Ghanaian architect Bethel Kofi Mamphey, 29, has gained recognition for his leading role in the refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, housing the remains of Ghana's first president

Bethel's creative design and architectural expertise have been celebrated through captivating images of the facility online

In an interview, he expressed his pride in the fully Ghanaian project and his aim to create an immersive experience for visitors, allowing them to connect with different aspects of Kwame Nkrumah's presidency

Ghanaian architect Bethel Kofi Mamphey, 29, has garnered attention and praise for his significant role in the refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The stunning images of the facility, which houses the mortal remains of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, and his wife, have been making waves online, showcasing Bethel's impressive creativity and design expertise.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi News' "Point Of View," Bethel shared his deep admiration for Nkrumah and expressed his pride in leading the refurbishment project.

Drawing on his own architectural background, he highlighted the incredible experience of honoring someone he had read about but never had the opportunity to meet.

Notably, Bethel emphasized the fully Ghanaian nature of the project, stating that everyone involved, from engineers to welders, were Ghanaian professionals. The refurbishment showcases the immense talent and capability within the Ghanaian architectural community.

Bethel's vision for the project was to create an immersive experience for visitors, allowing them to connect with different facets of Nkrumah's presidency and experience the emotional journey he undertook as a leader.

When asked what inspired the creative refurbishment, Bethel said:

"Most of us millennials have heard of Nkrumah, but we didn't see him, so coming up with the project, I wanted to create something that will allow people to experience parts of him that people have never seen– the emotional phases he went through as a President. The Freedom Wall is to give visitors a feel of Dr. Nkrumah."

The Freedom Wall, a prominent feature of the refurbishment, aims to evoke a sense of connection and understanding, enabling visitors to feel the essence of Dr. Nkrumah.

With his passion for preserving history and cultural heritage, Bethel Kofi Mamphey has left an indelible mark on the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park stands as a symbol of national pride, inviting visitors to explore the rich history and legacy of one of Ghana's most influential figures.

Beautiful pictures of renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

As YEN.com.gh reported, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dedicated the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Following the commissioning, the tomb, which had been closed for renovations, was reopened to the public.

