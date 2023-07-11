The real estate sector in Ghana seems to be growing very fast as several developers build beautiful homes for their clients

An apartment toured by YouTuber Wode Maya shows how developed the sector has become and how people are more open to buying houses these days

The apartment has three bedrooms with an outhouse, it is fully furnished and comes with other needed amenities like 24-hour security

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has, in a video, showed a beautiful house that is for sale at Tema in the Greater Accra region.

The gated community is called La Roccia, which means solid rock. It is being constructed by Empire Domus, a company owned by Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah.

In a tour of the apartment, Kojo said each building has three bedrooms with one outhouse. All the bedrooms are ensuite.

The apartment has three bedrooms and an outhouse

One bedroom is downstairs, while the other two are upstairs. The one downstairs is expected to be used as a guestroom. The two bedrooms upstairs include the Master bedroom. All the rooms are fully furnished.

In the Master bedroom, there is a walk-in closet with a much bigger bathroom compared to the other two bedrooms. It also has a bathtub.

The kitchen is also fully furnished with cabinets, a dishwasher, burners, a fridge, and other amenities.

Right by the kitchen is the dining area and a beautifully furnished hall. The colours chosen to decorate the whole house compliments each other to make it appealing.

Meanwhile, an outhouse at the back of the apartment can be used as a maid’s quarters.

The gated community has a swimming pool, gymnasium, 24-hour security, 24-hour power and water backup, and a commercial area.

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah said an apartment would be sold for $270,000. He added that even though they would appreciate full payment, there is a payment plan for those who can’t pay for everything at a goal.

One is expected to pay 30 percent of the total amount and spread the rest over a period that both parties will agree on.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian abroad builds $300,000 mansion in Ghana

Still on real estate, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian living in the US who put up a luxurious house in Ghana at age 27.

Rush Asare moved back to Ghana from the US after he completed the four-bedroom house in just a year and a half.

His house is worth $305,000.

Ghanaian musician Nhyiraba Kojo shows his million-dollar nightclub in Cape Coast

Meanwhile, Ghanaian businessman and musician Nhyiraba Kojo in a video, showed his yet-to-be-completed building project in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

He took YouTuber Zionfelix on a tour of the nightclub, which has other facilities like a boutique, a barbering salon, a washing bay, and others.

The nightclub sits on a two-plot piece of land and is located in the OLA environs of Cape Coast.

