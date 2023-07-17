Wode Maya is not only a Ghanaian YouTuber telling the African story but he is also a philanthropist supporting some students through school

Over 100 students he supports decided to show their appreciation for his benevolent act

In a video, Wode Maya showed that the students gave him a gift that got him excited

Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known on social media as Wode Maya, could not hold back his happiness when some students he supports financially appreciated him.

Wode Maya seemed pleasantly surprised and showed it through the short video recording he uploaded on his YouTube page.

In the 28-second-long video, Wode Maya said he did not expect such a gift from the students.

A collage of Wode Maya standing in front of the painting done by the schoolchildren Photo credit: Wode Maya Source: YouTube

“This is my picture right here in the school where we are sponsoring over 125 kids and I was not expecting this. But this is so beautiful and I just want to tell the people who decided to do this ‘thank you’ for this special present to your one and only village boy in Ghana,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video posted by Wode Maya

Several people who watched the video on Wode Maya’s YouTube page commented and said he deserved to be honoured by the children.

Read some of the comments below:

@georgiagunning5533 said:

Building a legacy worth talking about. May you live long enough to see those children become the best that they can become and more

@maudemthembu4669 wrote:

You such a humbled person. Thank you so much for being such an inspiration. May God continue to bless you beyond your expectations ❤

@justicepatience1921 commented:

Maya you deserve it, you work for it. Promoting Africa is promoting black from all the negativity others said about us. Thank you for your hard work.

@fiamavorkorkuafedo2446 said:

That's amazing!!! .We indeed join the artist in thanking you for your support, work and advocacy for Africa. Thank you

@gloriabexskitchen7011 commented:

Your humble heart will take you far Wode Maya. Keep doing your wonderful work. Blessings your way

Wode Maya donates over $10,000 for the education of 100 children

In 2021, Wode Maya donated $10,000 to cater for the educational expenses of 100 children.

The popular YouTuber said his subscribers helped him to raise the funds for such a benevolent act. He personally took up the expenses of 10 children and the other 90 were covered by his YouTube subscribers.

In a video he published on June 17, 2021, Wode Maya said he was inspired by an African-American woman who moved to Kumasi, Ghana, to help put less-privileged students in school.

Source: YEN.com.gh