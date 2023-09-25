Queenie is the manager of famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix in Belgium, and she is investing in real estate

She said she bought her first apartment in Antwerp for €100,000 (GH¢1,217,109) when she was 23

The young lady is now renting the apartment out for €550 (GH¢6,695) each month and hopes to increase it soon

A young Ghanaian lady residing in Belgium has showed that one can purchase an apartment and become a landlord with a good plan.

Queenie said she lives with her parents and contributes to the rent and other bills of the home.

However, she owns a two-bedroom apartment she bought at age 23 and is currently renting out.

Queenie said she hopes to buy more houses in the near future Photo credit: Zionfelix Entertainment Source: Facebook

"I live with my parents, but they never took rent from me. Just recently, since things were going well, I started supporting them. I am going to move out when I get married. I did buy an apartment at the age of 23 that I rented out. So, I have some passive income."

Queenie told Zionfelix that she was initially charging €750 (GH¢9,136) as rent but adjusted it downward due to specific challenges to €550 (GH¢6,695).

"When the person there moves, I'm going to renovate and hope to rent it out for €1000 (GH¢12,182)."

How Queenie bought the apartment

The young lady said she got the house at €100,000 (GH¢1,217, 109), which she believed was cheap when she bought it.

"I was lucky. If I want to buy the same apartment today, I will get it for about €230,000 to €240,000."

She also shared how she was able to pay for the apartment.

"In Belgium, you don't pay cash. You need about 10% and some administrative fees. So I borrowed the 10% from my parents and paid them back."

In an interview with Zionfelix, she said it's been seven years since Queenie bought the apartment, and she said her initial plan was to buy another condo every three years.

However, she said she could not implement her initial plan but hopes to get back on track.

Ghanaian buys first home at 26 in Germany.

Another Ghanaian lady living in Germany bought her first apartment at 26 years.

Theresa Akyaa Boateng said her first apartment was a three-bedroom house, followed by a four-bedroom apartment.

She revealed that she later sold both apartments and bought a three-story building.

Ghanaian woman in Germany regrets building in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German-based Ghanaian woman regretted putting up a property in Ghana while still living in Europe.

Kate Abla Dzifa said it was financially stressful to build in Ghana while living and surviving in Germany.

She believed it would have been prudent to invest the money used for building in Ghana in a property in Germany.

Ghanaian living abroad builds $300,000 mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in America put up a huge house in Ghana at age 27 and moved back to stay in it.

It took him a year and a half to put up the 4-bedroom house, which cost $305,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh