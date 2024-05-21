Fella Makafui has limited her Instagram comments section amid her marital issues with her husband, Medikal, as netizens constantly harass her

Most of the negative comments directed at Fella Makafui stem from Medikal revealing Fella Makafui underwent cosmetic surgery despite owning Simply Snatched, a weight loss brand

A lot of Ghanaians feel it was deceptive for the actress to undergo surgery and portray her figure as natural while selling products she claims are responsible for her looks

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has taken a drastic step by limiting the comments section on her Instagram account. This move comes as a response to the constant harassment she has been facing from netizens amid her ongoing marital issues with her husband, rapper Medikal.

Most negative comments directed at Fella Makafui stem from Medikal’s revelation that Fella underwent a surgical procedure to enhance her figure. This news has caused a stir among her followers, especially considering that Fella owns Simply Snatched, a brand that sells slimming tea and other weight-loss products.

Fella Makafui has always portrayed her figure as natural and has often attributed her slim physique to the use of her Simply Snatched products. However, with the recent revelation about her surgery, many Ghanaians feel deceived. They argue that it was misleading for the actress to undergo surgery and then promote her products as the secret behind her looks.

In the comments section of her Instagram posts, many Ghanaians expressed their displeasure regarding the matter, prompting Fella to prevent folks from accessing her comments section.

Old video of Fella Makafui trends

In a related story, Fella Makafui has been trending amid her marital issues with her husband, Medikal, who recently revealed giving Fella money to do surgery at her request.

This has caused a stir as Fella owns Simply Snatched, a product that ranges from slimming tea to waist trainers and promises to aid customers in losing weight.

The actress often attributed her snatched waist to her products, and after being exposed by Medikal, an old video of her flaunting her belly as natural while advertising the slimming tea is trending.

