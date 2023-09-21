Theresa Akyaa Boateng is a Ghanaian woman living in Germany who bought her first house at age 26

Her first apartment was a three-bedroom house which was followed by the purchase of a four-bedroom house

She later sold both apartments and bought a three-story building which she lives in part and rents the others out

A Ghanaian woman living in Germany revealed that she purchased her first house in Europe when she was 26.

Theresa Akyaa Boateng explained that she did that as an investment and has not regretted venturing into real estate.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Theresa said she bought another apartment after the first one but sold both.

Theresa Akyaa Boateng in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

"I bought my first apartment in Germany at the age of 26. It was a three-bedroom apartment. Years later I bought my second apartment which was a four-bedroom apartment. Later on, I sold both apartments and bought this three-story building. I bought it four years ago."

According to Theresa, she felt it was more important to own an apartment in Germany than in Ghana, where she visits occasionally. She believes most Ghanaians abroad need to work harder while renting to build a house in Ghana.

In the end, she said other relatives back in Ghana enjoy the houses while they keep renting abroad.

Watch the interview below:

