A video of a lady flaunting her new house has left many people gushing on social media

In a show of gratitude, she revealed that at one point in time, she used to live in a single-room

Many people who saw the video have commended her on becoming a house owner

A young Ghanaian lady is trending on TikTok after she announced that she is now a house owner.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @abenapayolaa showed the moment she entered the newly built house, which was practically empty and yet to be furnished.

Wearing a bright smile on her face, the lady showed the interior of the building and moved across the rooms to see the work done.

Opening up on how far she had come, the lady revealed in the caption of the video that, at one point in her life, she used to live in a single room.

"From single room to my own house".

The 40-second video, which highlights the relevance of hard work, raked in 44,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the young lady on becoming a house owner.

GB commented:

This house will be full of children in Jesus name

DOCTORDRILL

Am happy for u guys congrats

Brown skin girl stated:

Can I prophecy I can see your next wish is you doing your visa to travel in Jesus name receive it Abena

Mrs poku 1 wrote:

One thing i've always love is to build a house before having children. May God bless u and ur husband

arthurportiaa wrote:

This one de3 I can tap into your blessings, not the class 2 Our day, take away, Catwalk athon, Jumping a thon, some Bloggers wants us to tap.

Ghanaian lady flaunts her mansion

