Kwadwo Sheldon, in a light-hearted video, chastised Mr Drew for regrowing his hair and lamenting that the musician had "sold out"

The funny content creator, who is bald, was stunned when Mr Drew, who has rocked a bald look for some years now, dropped photos with fully-grown hair

Mr Drew reacted to the post, commenting in the comments section that Sheldon was alone, sparking laughter among netizens

Popular Ghanaian musician Mr Drew left social media users in awe after leaving his signature bald look. Mr Drew shocked fans when he unveiled a new hairstyle on Monday, April 1. The musician shared photos on his Instagram account, showing off his fully grown hair with a stylish taper fade.

The transformation was so dramatic that it caught the attention of popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon. Sheldon, who himself sports a bald look, expressed his surprise in a video he shared on Instagram. He playfully criticized Mr Drew for "selling out" and regrowing his hair.

Many found the banter between the two celebrities amusing, leading to a lot of funny comments and reactions.

Mr Drew himself responded to Sheldon's video. The musician left a comment that Sheldon was alone. Rapper Manifest, who is also bald, joined in on the fun and chimed in that he was still with the "Sakora tribe." He wrote: "Don't worry. We dey together. #SakoraTribe."

Kwadwo Sheldon sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

okor_dede_1 said:

Me kraa am disappointed, now that I have gone Bald see Mr Drew now

smallish_carter commented:

@kwadwosheldon find chilled water drink and relax wai now u be the president

johny.y__ said:

I knew Sheldon was gonna react to mr.drew new look

Kudus changes his hairstyle

In another story, Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus caused a frenzy on social media when he flaunted a new look in the match between his club, West Ham United and Newcastle United on March 30, 2024.

His barber shared a video of the process of achieving his invisible locs by using hair extensions.

Many people in the comments stated that it was the influence of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, of whom Kudus is a big fan.

