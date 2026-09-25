A young worker could divide the journey into land acquisition, foundation, roofing and finishing stages

The person may need to increase their monthly contribution whenever their salary improves

A compact two-bedroom starter home would be more achievable than an expensive dream house

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Owning a house before 35 may appear impossible to a 25-year-old Ghanaian worker, especially when earning a modest salary. However, breaking the project into manageable stages could make the goal more realistic.

A practical house-building plan for workers hoping to become homeowners by 35. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The worker could target a compact two-bedroom starter home costing about GH¢400,000 to GH¢550,000 in today’s terms, excluding expensive land in prime areas.

Current estimates place construction at roughly GH¢2,500 to GH¢6,000 per square metre, depending on the design, location and finishing materials.

Starting with land

Between ages 25 and 27, the worker could save GH¢1,500 monthly, producing GH¢54,000 within three years. Annual bonuses, side-business income and other earnings could increase this amount to about GH¢70,000.

This money could be used to purchase and document land in a developing community where prices are lower. Before paying, the buyer must conduct an official search and involve a qualified surveyor and lawyer.

From ages 28 to 30, the monthly contribution could increase to GH¢2,500 as the worker’s income improves. Saving this amount for three years would produce GH¢90,000. It could cover the building plan, permits, site preparation and part of the foundation.

Building in stages

Between ages 31 and 33, the worker could raise the contribution to GH¢3,500 monthly. That would provide another GH¢126,000 over three years. The money could support blockwork, concrete work and roofing, depending on the size and design.

During the final two years, from ages 34 to 35, a GH¢5,000 monthly contribution would produce GH¢120,000. This could be directed towards plastering, electrical work, plumbing, doors, windows, flooring and basic fittings.

Age Period Monthly contribution Amount accumulated Suggested building stage 25–27 3 years GH¢1,500 GH¢54,000 Save towards purchasing and documenting land 28–30 3 years GH¢2,500 GH¢90,000 Building plan, permits, site preparation and foundation 31–33 3 years GH¢3,500 GH¢126,000 Blockwork, concrete work and roofing 34–35 2 years GH¢5,000 GH¢120,000 Plastering, wiring, plumbing, windows, doors and flooring Total 10 years — GH¢390,000 A basic two-bedroom starter home

The GH¢390,000 excludes bonuses, investment returns and side-income earnings, which could help cover land-price changes, inflation and unexpected construction expenses.

The monthly contributions alone would total approximately GH¢390,000 over the 10 years. Bonuses, investment returns and additional income could help cover price increases and unexpected expenses.

The Ghana Statistical Service tracks changes in building-material and labour costs, meaning the budget must be reviewed regularly rather than fixed for the entire decade.

The plan would require patience and discipline, but the worker would not need to complete a luxurious house immediately. A secure, habitable starter home that can be expanded later would be the more practical goal.

How to build a single room

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that building a basic single room with a small front porch in Ghana may cost between GH¢45,000 and GH¢70,000 in 2026, depending on the location and materials used.

The estimate covers a completed room with roofing, plastering, basic flooring, painting, one door, windows and simple electrical work.

Land, fencing, furniture, a private bathroom and kitchen are excluded, as adding these features would raise the total cost considerably.

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Source: YEN.com.gh