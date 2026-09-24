A court has refused a bail application from a senior nursing officer linked to the Ghana Jollof social media account

The court cited active investigations and fears that granting bail could lead to the deletion of key evidence

Police are also hunting for Barbara Asantewaa Koduah, believed to be the person running the Ghana Jollof account

A Ghanaian nurse linked to the controversial "Ghana Jollof" social media account will remain in custody after the High Court in Accra refused her request to be granted bail.

High Court denies Ghanaian nurse Salomey Baffoe bail over Ghana Jollof account case, citing evidence fears as police hunt the alleged operator, Barbara Koduah. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Salomey Awity Baffoe, a senior nursing officer stationed in Techiman, is facing a charge of abetment of crime in connection with content associated with the Ghana Jollof account.

Her lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, according to a Citi News report, confirmed the outcome of the virtual hearing, indicating that the court had turned down the bail application.

Why the court refused bail

The presiding judge declined to grant Ms Baffoe bail on two key grounds: investigations into the matter are still ongoing, and there are fears that evidence could be compromised or deleted should she be released.

She will therefore remain in custody until investigators conclude their work.

Police hunt for account owner Barbara Asantewaa

Authorities have been looking into the financial activity surrounding the Ghana Jollof account, with investigators describing some of the individuals involved as high-profile persons.

In a parallel development, the police have launched a manhunt for Barbara Asantewaa Koduah, who is believed to be the operator behind the account.

The ruling means Ms Baffoe stays in detention as the investigation continues to unfold.

Ghana Police CID shares forensic findings linking nurse Salomey Baffoe, UK-based Barbara Kodua and influential figures to the full probe into the Ghana Jollof TikTok account. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Police expose high-profile sponsor of Ghana Jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had shared that its probe into the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account has uncovered a web of alleged financial transactions linking a Techiman-based senior nurse to high-profile individuals across the country.

CID Director-General COP Lydia Donkor stated at a press briefing, stating that forensic examination of the mobile phone belonging to Salomey Awiti Baffoe established a prior friendship between her and Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the woman the police believe operates the "Ghana Jollof" account.

Audio interviews conducted as part of the investigation reportedly reinforced that finding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh