Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published its 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan targeting family reunification

The plan covers three family categories, accounting for roughly 22% of all planned permanent resident admissions

Parents and Grandparents Programme admissions are capped at 15,000 annually, with IRCC pausing new applications as of January 2026

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has outlined three distinct family categories under its 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, giving families a clearer picture of how many loved ones the country intends to welcome as permanent residents over the next three years.

Canada mentions family immigration categories targeted for permanent residence.

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Family Class admissions make up approximately 22% of Canada's total planned permanent resident intake.

In 2025, Canada brought in around 96,100 people through family sponsorship before adjusting its targets downward in response to mounting pressures on housing, healthcare, and the labour market.

Canada's 3 family immigration categories

The largest of the three categories covers spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children.

Canada has set a target of 69,000 admissions for this group in 2026, easing to 66,000 for each of the following two years. This single category accounts for more than 82% of all planned family admissions in 2026 alone.

Processing times vary considerably depending on where applicants are based. Those applying from abroad currently wait an average of 12.6 months, while applicants already residing in Canada face waits of around 14 months.

Applicants destined for Quebec experience significantly longer delays, averaging 33 months from outside Canada and 25 months from within. To reduce the strain of prolonged separation, IRCC offers open work permits and faster temporary resident visa assessments through dedicated digital tools.

The second and third categories fall under the Parents and Grandparents Programme, which is capped at 15,000 admissions per year across all three years of the plan.

Demand for sponsorship spots routinely exceeds what is available, so IRCC manages the queue through periodic lottery-style intake rounds.

Processing times currently stand at 23 months for applicants outside Quebec and a considerably longer 46 months for those headed to the province.

As of 1 January 2026, IRCC is not accepting new sponsorship applications, having paused intake to work through the existing backlog. Announcements on future intake windows will be communicated through official government channels.

Super visa as a long-term alternative

For families not yet eligible for permanent sponsorship or those seeking extended visits without pursuing permanent residence, IRCC promotes the Super Visa as a practical alternative.

The Super Visa provides parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents with a 10-year, multiple-entry temporary visa, allowing stays of up to five consecutive years per visit.

In 2025, Canada issued approximately 52,900 Super Visas, reflecting consistently strong demand for this pathway.

Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act places family reunification at its core, with the government citing benefits that reach beyond personal ties, including household stability, intergenerational support, and broader contributions to the national economy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh