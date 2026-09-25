A five-month-old boy, Akwasi Banahene, was allegedly taken from the Asafo Market in Kumasi at around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2026

The infant's mother, Freda, had placed her sleeping son on a seat in front of her stall at the Cape Coast Bus Terminal section of the market

Officers from the Ejisu Police Division, working with the Asokwa Police Command, moved in on intelligence to locate the missing child

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The family of a Kumasi food vendor has expressed relief after their five-month-old baby, Akwasi Banahene, was recovered following an alleged abduction at the Asafo Market on Sunday, 20 September 2026.

Police rescued the infant a day after he went missing. Credit. Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian Times reported that officers from the Ejisu Police Division, operating on intelligence and in collaboration with the Asokwa Police Command, rescued the infant the following day.

The incident took place at approximately 5:00 a.m. at the Cape Coast Bus Terminal section of the Asafo Market.

The child's mother, Freda, had set her sleeping son down on a seat in front of her stall when the baby was taken.

The abduction left the family in distress until law enforcement agencies mobilised to trace the child's whereabouts.

Police tracked a suspect to Ejisu, where a woman believed to be between 37 and 40 years of age was apprehended while allegedly attempting to leave the area with the infant.

The child was recovered and reunited with his family following the arrest.

The family of the food vendor expressed both relief and joy at the safe return of Akwasi Banahene. The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh