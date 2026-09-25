The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country on September 26

The power distributor published notices on September 24, 2026, confirming the planned outages

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance in parts of southern Ghana that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas on Saturday, September 26.

The power distributor issued notices on September 24, indicating the planned maintenance will last about four hours.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country on September 26. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The affected operational areas are limited to the Western Region this time around and will affect:

Sefwi Bonwire

Nyamehyirawo

Krobo Manhyia

Abodia

Boakyekrom

Akpafu No. 5

The power distributor acknowledged that the planned maintenance could affect households, businesses and other electricity consumers in the affected areas.

Most recently, ECG announced a temporary power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region on Thursday, September 24.

The power outage will took place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Thursday, 24 September 2026.

Minister addresss recurring dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor earlier identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh