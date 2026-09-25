Joseph Bonsu, Assembly Member for Nkwantakese Electoral Area in the Ashanti Region, was reportedly killed on Monday, September 21, 2026

Bonsu left his home at around 3:30am to meet someone who claimed to have important information for him

His wife discovered him lying in a pool of blood, and he was pronounced dead on arrival at Maase Hospital in Offinso

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Joseph Bonsu, the Assembly Member for the Nkwantakese Electoral Area in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region, was reportedly murdered by unknown assailants in the early hours of Monday, September 21, 2026.

Ashanti Region Assembly member Joseph Bonsu is reportedly killed by unknown assailants. Photo source: OTEC FM

Source: Facebook

According to reports shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Sika Official on Thursday, September 24, 2026, Bonsu left his home at approximately 3:30am after receiving word that someone had urgent information to share with him.

When the Ashanti Region-based politician failed to return after a considerable amount of time, his wife grew concerned and went looking for him, only to find him collapsed and bleeding.

Joseph Bonsu pronounced dead at Maase hospital

Bonsu was rushed to the Maase Hospital in Offinso, where medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival.

The identities of those responsible for the attack on the Assembly member remain unknown, and no arrests have been publicly reported.

The Instagram post detailing the demise of Assembly member Joseph Bonsu is below:

Ghanaians react to Assembly member's death

The news drew swift responses on social media, with many Ghanaians using the incident to caution others about the dangers of meeting strangers at odd hours.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@esselirah wrote:

"Most of these deaths happening are the victims going to meet someone at odd hours. Please, let's be vigilant."

@nick_nii_sai commented:

"At 3:30am, you are meeting someone for important information. Can't the person wait till morning? Even the President won't do that. Chale, be careful out there ooo."

@Ernest15257944 added:

"I was supposed to come to Ghana this month, but Charley, I fear o. I don't know why my feelings are telling me not to come."

Ahafo Ano South West DCE passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the death of Abubakar Sedik, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti Region.

The District Assembly described him as a hard-working public servant who served the community with sincerity and commitment.

Sedik reportedly died shortly after stakeholders met the Local Government Minister in Kumasi, following a brief illness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh