Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Terry or Dinero, travelled to Teshie on Sunday, September 20, 2026, for what was described as a phone deal

Before contact was lost, Terry sent a WhatsApp message to a close friend warning that he had been set up, along with a photo and his location

Three suspects were arrested, and Terry's Honda Civic was recovered as police investigations into his death continue

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The death of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero, has left his family, friends and colleagues mourning after he went missing during a trip to Teshie. His body was later found, with several disturbing details emerging as police investigations continue.

Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere’s death: All to know about the tragic incident. Image credit: Gossip24TV

Source: Facebook

Nana Yaw Kyere’s trip to Teshie

Nana Yaw Kyere reportedly travelled to Teshie on Sunday, September 20, 2026, in connection with what was initially described as a phone business transaction. He later went missing, prompting concern among his family and colleagues.

Before communication with him stopped, Terry reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to a close friend saying he had been “set up.”

He also shared a photograph and his location, but the information was later deleted from the chat.

Circle phone dealer's body found in Teshie

After days of searching, Terry was found dead on the morning of Thursday, September 24. His family subsequently confirmed that he had been found but was no longer alive.

A separate report claimed his body was discovered buried near the sea area in Teshie after a suspect identified as Phil allegedly directed police to the location.

The same report alleged that an attempt had been made to burn the body before it was buried, although the attempt reportedly failed.

Suspects arrested in connection to Kyere's death

Terry’s Honda Civic was recovered, while at least three suspects were reportedly taken into police custody in connection with the case.

One of the suspects, identified as Phil, has also been accused in reports of masterminding the crime.

A close friend who spoke to Gossips24 Avenue claimed Phil confessed during police questioning.

He was further described as a church member who allegedly posed as a soldier. These claims have not been independently established by police.

Kyere's alleged relationship and woman in Teshie

Another account from Terry’s close friend claimed he had a long-time partner who was pregnant with his child.

The friend said Terry told the woman he was going out to buy something but instead travelled to Teshie to meet another woman.

Terry’s family also reportedly alleged that a woman had spent weeks cultivating his trust before inviting him to Teshie. The family described this as a possible setup targeting people who deal in valuable goods.

This remains an allegation under investigation.

Family asks for privacy

Following the discovery of his body, Terry’s family thanked those who helped search for him and appealed for privacy as investigations continue.

The full circumstances surrounding his death, including what happened in Teshie and the identities and roles of all those involved, remain subject to the ongoing police investigation.

The YouTube video on the circumstances surrounding the Circle phone dealer's death is below.

Woyeje cautions men after phone dealer's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa Woyeje’s warning to men following the reported death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere.

She urged people to exercise caution during private meetings and secret relationships.

Kyere reportedly travelled to Teshie to meet a woman before sending a message claiming he had been set up. His body was later found, while his vehicle was recovered and suspects were reportedly arrested.

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Source: YEN.com.gh