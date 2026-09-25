The UK Home Office published guidance identifying which children under 18 are eligible to apply for British citizenship at no cost

A child's eligibility depends on both their qualification for British citizenship and the financial circumstances of their household

Children in local authority care follow a separate process from those whose families submit a standard fee waiver request

The UK Home Office has outlined the specific category of children who may apply for British citizenship without paying the standard application fee, setting out the criteria in guidance published on its official website.

UK Home Office Lists Children Who Can Apply for British Citizenship Without Paying Fee

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The scheme applies to children under the age of 18 who are eligible for British citizenship and whose families are unable to afford the cost of the application.

Notably, a child who turns 18 before a decision is made on their fee waiver request can still proceed under the child pathway and retain eligibility for the waiver.

Who Qualifies for the British Citizenship Fee Waiver

To be considered, a child must first meet the legal requirements for British citizenship.

This means at least one parent must have treated the UK as their permanent home and, following the child's birth, either became a British citizen, obtained indefinite leave to remain, received settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, was granted indefinite leave to enter, or acquired permanent residence status.

Financial circumstances are assessed separately alongside citizenship eligibility. A household may qualify if it lacks stable accommodation, cannot meet basic costs such as food and heating, has insufficient funds after covering housing and essential expenses, or if paying the fee would directly harm a child's wellbeing.

A parent or legal guardian may submit the application on a child's behalf, and multiple children from the same household can be covered under a single waiver request.

Children in the care of a local authority are handled through a different route. Rather than applying for a fee waiver, their guardians are required to submit evidence of the care arrangement alongside the citizenship application, and no fee is charged.

How to Submit a Fee Waiver Application

Applications can be made either online or by post. Applicants based in Guernsey or Jersey are required to use the postal route, while Isle of Man applications are not accepted under this scheme.

Where an applicant completes the process online and their waiver is approved, the citizenship application that follows must also be submitted digitally. Those unable to complete both stages online are directed to use postal forms.

Supporting documentation required includes proof of identity, which may be a passport, a national identity card, or a biometric residence permit. Financial evidence is also required, including bank statements, payslips, records of rent payments, or letters confirming support from local authorities or family members.

Once the Home Office approves a waiver, it issues the applicant a personalised code, known as a token, which must be used when lodging the actual citizenship application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh