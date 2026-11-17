Ghanaians can buy houses through flexible payment arrangements that allow them to spread the purchase price over several months or years instead of paying everything upfront

Property developers, government housing institutions and financial organisations offer different options, including instalment purchases, rent-to-own arrangements and long-term mortgages for qualified buyers

Some developers advertise interest-free payment plans, while government-backed housing initiatives provide additional opportunities for workers seeking to own residential properties in Ghana

Buying a house in Ghana is a major financial commitment, especially for individuals who cannot afford to pay the entire purchase price at once.

7 ways Ghanaians can buy houses and spread payments over several years. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, prospective homeowners do not necessarily need hundreds of thousands of cedis in their bank accounts before beginning the process.

Several property developers, financial institutions and government-backed housing programmes offer arrangements that allow qualified buyers to pay gradually.

Depending on the arrangement, buyers may make an initial deposit and spread the remaining amount over several months or years. Others can occupy a property while working towards eventual ownership.

Here are seven ways Ghanaians can purchase houses through flexible payment arrangements.

Ways to buy and pay gradually

1. Buy directly from property developers

Some real estate companies in Ghana allow customers to purchase houses through instalment payments without immediately taking out a bank mortgage.

For instance, Regimanuel Gray advertises negotiated monthly payment plans of up to 36 months for properties at its Regimanuel Satellite City development.

Another developer, Complete Housing, advertises payment plans ranging from three months to five years.

The company also offers a flexible payment arrangement without fixed monthly minimums and states that its advertised plans are interest-free.

Under its published conditions, construction or delivery is triggered after the customer pays 70% of the property's price.

These arrangements allow buyers to accumulate payments over time. However, the initial deposit, delivery date and ownership conditions differ between developers.

2. Purchase a house through rent-to-own

Rent-to-own is another arrangement that enables Ghanaians to work towards purchasing accommodation while making periodic payments.

Under this system, the buyer initially occupies the property as a tenant, with an agreed portion of payments contributing towards eventual ownership.

The National Homeownership Fund operates a rent-to-own programme through real estate investment arrangements.

Its projects have included housing units at Tema Community 26 and Adom City, targeting groups such as teachers, nurses and other workers.

Private developers also advertise similar arrangements.

For example, Eden Heights in Accra offers a rent-to-own option under which qualifying buyers make periodic rental payments, a portion of which builds towards a future purchase.

Its published arrangement mentions six-monthly or annual payments rather than necessarily monthly instalments.

Applicants should confirm how much of each payment counts towards the house's price, whether the final purchase is optional and when ownership will be transferred.

3. Apply through the National Mortgage Scheme

The government's National Mortgage Scheme offers another route for Ghanaians seeking long-term home financing.

The programme is administered through the National Homeownership Fund in partnership with participating financial institutions.

These include Republic Bank, Stanbic Bank and GCB Bank.

Unlike shorter developer instalment plans, mortgages can allow eligible buyers to spread their payments over significantly longer periods.

In August 2026, the National Homeownership Fund indicated that the mortgage interest rate under its arrangement with Republic Bank stood at 8.4%.

However, actual rates, repayment periods and eligibility depend on the applicable scheme and current lending conditions.

Interested applicants can visit nhf.gov.gh or contact a participating bank to enquire about available properties and financing.

4. Buy through State Housing Company

The State Housing Company also provides pathways for individuals interested in owning residential properties in Ghana.

According to its published payment arrangements, buyers can acquire houses through outright purchases, instalment payments or mortgages from partner banks.

For instalment purchases, the company typically requires an initial deposit of around 50%, with the balance spread over the construction period.

Applicants can visit a State Housing office or its official website to enquire about properties, available locations, prices and application requirements.

The company serves Ghanaians living locally and abroad, alongside other eligible purchasers.

5. Apply through a commercial mortgage

Banks remain an important option for people who want to purchase completed houses and repay the cost over several years.

Financial institutions offering home purchase loans include Republic Bank, Stanbic Bank, Absa Bank and First National Bank Ghana.

Some facilities offer repayment periods of up to 20 years, depending on the lender, the borrower's financial circumstances and the loan type.

For example, First National Bank Ghana advertises a 100% Purchase Home Loan for qualifying resident Ghanaian first-time buyers who cannot raise a standard deposit.

However, the facility requires additional insurance and remains subject to credit approval.

Mortgage applicants generally need evidence of regular income, acceptable credit history and documentation covering the house they intend to buy.

6. Explore workplace and union housing schemes

Workers belonging to recognised professional associations and labour unions may also benefit from housing programmes negotiated through their organisations.

In May 2026, the government outlined a proposed GH₵3 billion housing arrangement involving labour unions, Republic Bank, the State Housing Company and the Tema Development Corporation.

The proposed arrangement includes houses priced in Ghana cedis, with eligible workers making deposits and repaying outstanding amounts through salary deductions over several years.

Teachers and other public sector professionals are among the intended beneficiaries.

However, workers should enquire through their unions or participating institutions to establish whether applications have opened and which projects are available.

7. Buy land and build in stages

Ghanaians who cannot afford completed houses may consider purchasing legally verified land and constructing their homes gradually.

This involves developing the property in stages, such as laying the foundation, raising the walls, roofing and completing the interior.

Construction can be funded through personal savings, periodic contributions or approved building loans.

First National Bank Ghana, for example, offers home construction and home completion mortgage facilities for qualified applicants.

Its advertised facilities can allow borrowers to finance construction or completion and repay over an extended period.

Before starting, buyers must verify land ownership, obtain the required permits and prepare a realistic construction budget.

How to apply and avoid costly mistakes

Step 1: Determine your budget

Calculate how much money you can comfortably contribute towards a deposit and monthly repayments.

For instance, a house costing GH₵400,000 with a 25% initial deposit would require GH₵100,000 upfront.

The remaining GH₵300,000 could be spread over 60 months at GH₵5,000 monthly under a hypothetical interest-free instalment arrangement.

This example excludes administrative charges, taxes and other costs. An interest-bearing mortgage would have a different repayment amount.

Step 2: Choose a suitable payment arrangement

Buyers should compare developer instalments, rent-to-own agreements, government programmes and traditional mortgages.

Developer instalments may suit individuals who can make larger payments over a shorter period.

Mortgages may be more suitable for qualifying buyers who need longer repayment periods, while rent-to-own can offer another path where appropriate properties are available.

Step 3: Find and verify the property

Identify a house that meets your preferred location, size and budget.

Before paying, conduct a property search through the Lands Commission and confirm that the seller has the legal authority to transfer the property.

Buyers dealing with estate agents can also check the Real Estate Agency Council's public register to verify professional licensing.

Step 4: Submit the necessary documents

Depending on the arrangement, applicants may need:

Ghana Card or accepted identification

Recent payslips or evidence of business income

Bank statements

Employment confirmation

Property purchase offer or agreement

Evidence of the required deposit

Relevant land or property documents

Additional requirements depend on the developer or financial institution.

Step 5: Examine the payment agreement

Before signing, establish the total purchase price, repayment duration, interest charges and consequences of missing payments.

Buyers should also find out when they can occupy the property and whether ownership documents will be transferred immediately or after final payment.

For houses under construction, the agreement should clearly state completion timelines and remedies for delays.

Step 6: Complete payments and ownership registration

After meeting the contractual conditions, the buyer should obtain the appropriate property transfer documents and ensure the ownership interest is properly registered.

A qualified property lawyer can help review the agreement, confirm the seller's title and oversee the transaction.

Important considerations

Buying a house gradually does not automatically make the property cheaper.

Interest-bearing mortgages may cost considerably more over time, while some developer arrangements involve substantial upfront deposits or strict payment deadlines.

Buyers should also account for valuation fees, legal expenses, insurance, applicable taxes, ground rent and estate management charges.

Where property prices or repayments are quoted in foreign currencies, exchange rate movements may affect the actual amount paid in cedis.

Most importantly, prospective homeowners should confirm that a payment plan is available for their chosen property before making any financial commitment.

With proper planning and careful verification, Ghanaians can explore several alternatives to paying the full purchase price of a house at once.

Building a 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a decent 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana could cost about GH¢500,000 to GH¢850,000 to complete in 2026, depending on its size and finishing.

Storey houses normally cost more than similar bungalows because they require stronger foundations, columns, beams, a staircase and an upper floor.

The estimate does not include the price of land, fence wall, gate, paving, borehole or solar system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh