Milovan Rajevac has congratulated his players for the victories against Zimbabwe

The Black Stars claimed maximum points in the back-to-back games against the Warriors

Ghana will next face Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has celebrated his Black Stars players for their impressive performances in the double header World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer led his team to back-to-back victories against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Group G of the qualifiers in Africa.

In a post-match presser, Milovan Rajevac congratulated his players and reiterated the desire of his team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Milovan Rajevac proud of players after home and away wins against Zimbabwe.

Source: Twitter

“I felt immense support from everybody these days so really feel happy because we managed to accomplish our mission to win these two matches and to get six points so that we can still be in contention for the World Cup," he said.

“This match was hard as the previous one. I want to congratulate my players for the performance and also the Zimbabwean team and coach for excellent fighting and desire.”

The 67-year-old has started his second spell in charge of the West Africans on a good note, with wins against Zimbabwe.

His next international assignment will be in the qualifiers, when Ghana travel to Addis Ababa to play Ethiopia before hosting group leaders, South Africa, in Cape Coast.

The winner of the group will progress to the play-offs of the World Cup qualifier, where they play a two legged game to determine their qualification to the global event.

Ghana has been to the World Cup three times, but missed the 2018 edition in Russia.

