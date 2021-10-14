Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi has revealed how Essien helped him at Chelsea

According to Mikel Obi, Essien helped him build his confidence

Mikel Obi and Michael Essien were very successful at Chelsea

Former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has disclosed that ex-Ghana international, Michael Essien played a key role in his career with the Blues.

Essien and Mikel Obi played together at Chelsea between 2006 to 2014, and were both successful, helping the club win multiple titles.

In an interview with The Athletic, Mikel Obi revealed how Essien helped him build his confidence at the London club.

Mikel Obi opens up on Essien's 'big brother' role in his career at Chelsea. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ChelseaFC

Source: Twitter

“If you can, just push the ball past and run, run, run because they cannot catch you. He was the guy who really helped me and made me have a lot of confidence."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Essien was like a big brother to Mikel Obi, whose start to life at Chelsea was a bit slow as he struggled to break into the first team.

But the Ghana international, who had established himself at the club, played the big brother role to Mikel Obi.

The Nigerian grew in confidence and later became a key member of the team, starring in the UEFA Champions League winning season of 2012.

Mikel Obi made 249 appearances for the Blues, scoring just a goal with Ghana's Michael Essien, playing 187 times for Chelsea and scoring 17 goals.

These days Mikel Obi plays in Asia for Kuwaiti club, Kuwait SC.

Meanwhile, Michael Essien has hanged his boots and works as the assistant manager at Danish Super Liga club FC Nordsjaelland.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan, has started training with AS Roma's first team this week ahead of their big showdown against Juventus in serie A on Sunday.

The 18-year-old caught the attention of manager Jose Mourinho while playing for the U-19 team in a championship game against Sassuolo.

A game the Ghanaian scored the winner. In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young forward is seen training with the senior players.

Source: Yen.com.gh