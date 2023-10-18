A man dressed like a fetish priest confidently stormed the Black Stars' game to help them win with his mystic powers, only for them to lose four nill

In a video, the man could be seen walking with his entourage with his entire face dropped with powder, chanting war-like sounds

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video could not help but laugh after the goals came pouring in, teasing him that his powers were not potent

A Ghanaian man dressed as a fetish priest made a confident appearance at the Black Stars' game on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, claiming to use mystic powers to help secure a win. However, his mystical intervention seemed to have backfired as the team ended up losing 4-0.

A video capturing this extraordinary scene shows the man, cloaked in traditional priestly attire and his face covered in powder, leading a procession to the stadium. Chanting what appeared to be war-like incantations, he looked confident in his supposed mystic abilities.

Ghanaians who came across the video could not help but react with amusement. Many were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section, with most expressing hilarity at the turn of events.

As the game unfolded, instead of witnessing a miraculous turn of fate in favour of the Black Stars, the team faced a resounding defeat, with the opposition securing a 4-0 victory. The man's mystical powers, it seemed, had not been able to turn the tide in their favour.

Amused spectators flooded the comment section with taunts and jests aimed at the self-proclaimed priest.

Gideon Mensah gets criticised

In a related story, Gideon Mensah has come under heavy criticism after his performance in Ghana's friendly vs the US on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The Ghanaian left-back had a hard time handling the attackers of the US team, as the Black Stars conceded four goals.

Many Ghanaians voiced out their displeasure with the overall performance and singled out Mensah, who they felt could have done far better than he did.

