Ghanaian footballer Alidu Seidu found himself behind the wheel of his team's bus in a funny TikTok video shared by his club, Clermont Foot.

The short 11-second clip showed the talented player taking charge of the steering wheel while his teammates made their way onto the bus.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with Ghanaians flooding the comment section with excitement and amusement over Alidu's unexpected role as the bus driver. The playful atmosphere created by Alidu's impromptu act drew numerous humorous comments from fans and followers.

In the video, Alidu Seidu confidently took hold of the steering wheel, wearing a playful smile on his face. The unexpected sight of a professional footballer assuming the role of a bus driver left many fans pleasantly surprised and amused.

Ghanaians tease Alidu Seidu

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the rib-cracking video.

sagasty Gh said:

our players never disappointed Troutrou drivers

Salifu Iddrisu252 commented:

are you sure this driver will take them safely? alidu

abelasante949 said:

ah Alidu paaa diɛ hahahaha

frecklesfunny commented:

Ghana lifestyle. Unnecessary horn saaaa

Yfb_lifa wrote:

U can take the boy out of Ghana buh u can’t take Ghana out of him

Alidu Seidu turns barber

In a similar story, Black Stars player, Alidu Seidu has cracked ribs on social media after he attempted to trim the hair of a young Ghanaian man.

Initially, the young man seemed delighted that a player of the senior national team was the one attending to him.

Netizens who saw the video laughed off at the reaction of both the player and the man young man.

