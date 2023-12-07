Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus seems to be enjoying his time at EPL club, West Ham United

The team took to social media to drool over Mohammed Kudus's new signature goal celebration

The gesture thrilled scores of Ghanaian netizens who are looking forward to more strides from the Ghanaian

The enviable relationship between Mohammed Kudus and his EPL top flight, West Ham continues to thrive by day.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian football star changed his goal celebration style after he transitioned from Ajax to West Ham.

The player's impressive start to the season, scoring six goals has made his goal celebration an infectious event for most West Ham fans.

West Ham hails Mohammed Kudus's signature goal celebration Photo source:Instagram/Westham

West Ham drools over Mohammed Kudus's signature goal celebration

In a new Instagram post, West Ham shared a collage of the player's goal celebration moments with the caption "Best seat in the house."

The Ghana Blackstars midfielder's dominance in the EPL has made his celebration a mainstay in most West Ham matches.

Currently, Mohammed Kudus is among the top footballers from the EPL shortlisted for November's Goal of the Month award.

West Ham's gesture has excited scores of netizens who are looking forward to more strides from the footballer.

Netizens react to Mohammed Kudus's goal celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on West Ham's romanticisation of Mohammed Kudus's goal celebration.

nana_tuffourh wrote:

Starboy is telling the manager he’s not a bench player he’s not there to sit. Keep playing him

darlingboy_jz said:

Ghanaians are following westham because of our star boy

bottosgod_jnr_ exclaimed:

Bro doesn’t want to turn down the hammer with his former celebration respect ✊ ⚒️

kitai_gerald remarked:

Better than Belligham

khalid_musah_khalid added:

Kudus took the Golden stole to London

Mohammed Kudus wins West Ham Goal of the Month award

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus's goal has been nominated by the team's fans as the best goal for November.

The sensational scissor kick against Brentford scored 66% of the fan's votes earning Mohammed Kudus the award.

