On December 5, Mohammed Kudus was announced as a candidate for West Ham's most outstanding goal from the month of November

The Ghanaian star impressively had two slots in this contest, more goals than any other West ham player for this edition

Fans excited by Kudus's goal against Brentford adjudged him the ultimate winner

Ghanian footballer, Mohammed Kudus's has become an explosive West Ham success story after joining the club earlier this year.

The player's impressive strides in November have earned him a spot on West Ham's goal of the month.

A video of all candidates shared by the team shows how scores of fans were rooting for Kudus to emerge as the ultimate winner.

Kudus wins West ham November "Goal of The Month"

was the only player with two goals in West Ham's Goal of the Month November edition.

His 50th-minute goal against Arsenal is the first entry from the 23-year-old Black Stars player while his superb scissor kick against Brentford which doubles as his debut for a Premier League award also made the cut, making him the only player in the contest with two entries.

Today, West Ham shared a video to announce Kudus as the winner of the award with over 66% of the votes backing his sensational goal against Brentford.

Across all the team's social media platforms, fans are eager to see Kudus'sgoal announced as the ultimate winner.

Netizens react as two of Kudus's goals make the cut for Goal for the month, November

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens shared their expectations ahead of the announcement.

@user-sb2je8yv9b said:

Mohammed Kudus is just a big deal and I believe any of his goals in this category deserves a win. He has really shown qualities worthy praising and made every hammer proud. It's Kudus all the way for this one

@elormmen5244 wrote;

Kudus' scissor kick obviously ❤. But how many left footed goals were scored that's insane

@dominiccadman-gotch4846 remarked.

It's really easy this month, the easiest for a long long time! It's Kudus Vs Brentford without even a single ounce of doubt, no question whatsoever! It'll be our goal of the season too

West ham celebrates Kudus with Ghanaian music

earlier YEN.com.gh spotted a video shared by YEN.com.gh to celebrate Kudus's remarkable rise as a Westham player.

The team tailored their celebration with a Ghanaian song exciting cores of netizens with that gesture.

