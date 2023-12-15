African-American tennis star Coco Gauff has made history as the highest-paid woman athlete in the world

It comes after the 19-year-old bagged $23 million in 2023, including an estimated $16 million in endorsements.

After the historic milestone became public, people inundated her with massive praise on social media

African-American tennis star Coco Gauff has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world after making $23 million in 2023.

The 19-year-old received an estimated $16 million in sponsorships, leading a group of seven women's tennis players in Sportico's yearly list.

Coco Gauff: African-American becomes world's highest-paid woman athlete. Photo credit: cocogauff.

Source: Instagram

Naomi Osaka, who came in fifth place, has endorsement contracts with Nike, Mastercard, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and Panasonic. The remainder of her earnings have come from winning tennis matches and tournaments.

Gauff earned $3 million earlier this year after winning her maiden major title, bringing her total prize to $11.1 million. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to secure the historic victory, which elevated her from number 6 to number 3 globally.

In a heartwarming post-win interview, Gauff praised Serena Williams and labelled her the GOAT.

"I'd hope to do half of what she did. But I won't compare myself to her; she's my idol. The only regret I'll have for the rest of my life is being unable to play her.

''There were so many tournaments where I would've played her if we had won an extra round and hadn't lost. But I'm still happy to be a product of her legacy and be out here for American tennis," she said, according to Because of Them We Can.

TENNIS (@Tennis) celebrated Gauff's achievement on X (Twitter), where people praised her.

See how people lavished Gauff with accolades

@MrsGailPierre commented:

Build that legacy, Coco Bean. I am waiting with bated breath for the AO.

@dahliabloom indicated:

Hard work pays off! Good for her.

@KennyRS posted:

Well deserved!

@BurritoSavant said:

Deserves it. New Balance made a genius move signing her. And she's just getting started.

@paulwestc commented:

Impressive! But imagine if she'd set her sights on being the #1 student-athlete.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh