Achimota School students and alumni are confident in winning the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2023 finals, scheduled for October 30

The competition, featuring Achimota School, Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec), and Opoku Ware School (OWASS), will determine the ultimate champion

Achimota School, with a solid academic legacy, expressed their certainty in victory through a lively social media post, showcasing their determination to secure the NSMQ title

As the highly anticipated grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) approaches, students and alums of Achimota School are filled with unwavering confidence that their institution will emerge victorious.

The final showdown, scheduled for October 30, 2023, will see Achimota School competing against Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec) and Opoku Ware School (OWASS).

These three schools, representing the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, are all vying for the prestigious NSMQ title.

Achimota hopes to win their third trophy ahead of the 2023 NSMQ final Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

While Presec aims to secure its eighth NSMQ trophy, OWASS and Achimota School are vying for their third championship victory.

Amidst this fierce competition, Achimota School has showcased remarkable enthusiasm, and in a recent post on their social media page, they expressed their absolute confidence in winning the competition.

The post included a video of Achimota students engaging in a spirited display of singing and dancing, signifying their high spirits and determination.

As the NSMQ 2023 finals approach, the tension is palpable, with each school exuding confidence in their victory.

With their remarkable track record in academic excellence, Achimota School is poised to leave an indelible mark in this year's competition. Only time will reveal the ultimate victor of this prestigious intellectual showdown.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@Rashtrapati41 wrote:

I like the fire Let keep it burning until our last breath. #ourYearOfVic3

@davidwuntason said:

....."She's the School of whom we boast. She's the Glory of the Coast. Achimota!!

@fk_bennyhinn wrote:

Let's gooooooooo

@kkabrokwa87said:

@kobbs_21 wrote:

Bring da heaatttt!!!

@amongeeeee said:

Masa what’s this ?,this be morale? I’m an Akora but this one dierrr below belt ooo, you’ll witness real morale from the OWASS boys tomorrow. Organize something make Akoras pull up,you people do diplomacy and gentleness sahrr time reach we no get any better morale support ‍♂️

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School emerged victorious in the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition held at Academic City University College.

Overcoming fierce competition from talented students, Achimota School clinched the trophy and celebrated with smiles in pictures posted on Facebook.

The win showcased Achimota School's excellence in debating skills and strategic thinking.

Source: YEN.com.gh