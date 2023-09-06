German football legend Oliver Kahn has celebrated Ghanaian footballer Samuel Osei Kuffuor on his birthday

Oliver Kahn shared a photo from 2001, where Sammy Kuffuor was giving him a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation

In his Facebook post, the German football executive described Sammy Kuffuor as his "good friend with huge impact on defense"

This photo of football legend Sammy Kuffuor giving Oliver Kahn a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation will melt your heart

A photo of Ghanaian football legend giving his colleague at Bayern Munich a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on a football field has gone viral.

The former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn shared the photo to celebrate Samuel Osei Kuffuor's 47th birthday.

Sammy Osei Kuffuor said he was scared but needed to help his friend, Oliver Kahn, at the moment Photo credit: Oliver Kahn Source: Facebook

He shared an image that was taken in 2001, which showed the Ghanaian football legend trying to save his life.

In a Facebook post, the German football executive said:

"Happy Birthday to my good friend Sammy Kuffour who turned 47 yesterday and always had a huge impact on our defense."

What led to the direct mouth-to-mouth resuscitation?

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Sammy Kuffuor recollected that the incident happened during Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Manchester United in 2001.

He said Oliver Kahn was a good friend to him. They lived next to each other and sometimes drove each other to camp. On the day of the match, he drove Oliver to camp because his driving license had been seized for overspeeding.

Sammy Kuffuor said it was a scary moment when Oliver Kahn collapsed. His action to revive Oliver Kahn later became a piece of big news in the German media.

“At the time, it was big news in the German Media, I should have used my hand and placed my mouth there directly to blow the air because life was at stake here. I didn’t even think about it. The German media later made fun of me that Sammy Kuffour was kissing Oliver Khan.”

That day, Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 2-1. After the game, Oliver Kahn thanked his teammate for saving his life.

Sammy Kuffour’s huge East Legon mansion

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Sammy Kuffour’s beautiful East Legon residence.

The former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender gave fans a sneak peek into his plush mansion at East Legon in Accra.

He shared a video during the #stayhomechallenge, one of the many social media campaigns to get people to stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19.

