Otto Addo has admitted that Ghana's game against Mali in the World Cup qualifier will be difficult

He said Mali had a good time and compared the magnitude of the upcoming game to Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video wished the team the best of luck

Otto Addo, coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has admitted that Ghana's upcoming World Cup qualifying game against Mali on June 6, 2024, will be difficult.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of GFA-Ghana Football Association, the 48-year-old who was speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Bamako said Mali has a good side.

Otto Addo speaks ahead of Ghana's game Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

With Ghana playing as the visiting team, Otto Addo compared the magnitude of the upcoming game to the 2022 crucial World Cup qualifying game the Black Stars played against Nigeria in Abuja.

"Like I said, it's going to be difficult. I compare this match a little bit to when I started when we played against Nigeria. We had two matches there, and we needed to qualify, and we qualified. This is also going to be a very, very tough match away in Mali," he said.

However, he was optimistic that the players would give their best and help the team achieve the desired results.

Black Stars has won just one out of their last ten matches.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video wished the Black Stars the best of luck in their game.

@user-id1lb3ow4s indicated:

All the best soldiers

@user-yk3wd4de5s reacted:

Love black star wish them all the best

@jalyphagrand594 added:

I want Ghana to win the World Cup

@inthahous87 replied:

If we qualify for world cup in USA i will go with the team and reside there. I will never come back to Accra!

@thomasteye2185 added:

? I feel that emphasis may dampen the spirit of the black stars players. My thoughts.

Asante Kotoko player gets Black Stars call up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Asare has been called up to the Black Stars.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper was the only one from the Ghana Premier to gain a call up into the team.

He has played in 17 league games, conceded 10 goals, and kept 10 clean sheets.

