An Ivorian who went to the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny to watch the football match between Ghana and Cape Verde assessed the match and made some recommendations.

The game ended in a 2-1 defeat against Ghana, causing most of the Ghanaian supporters to be unhappy.

The man said he came to the stadium purposely to support the Ghana Black Stars.

He said he supports Ghana because he stayed and schooled in the anglophone country for eight years.

Assessing the game, the Ivorian said even though Ghana's loss was painful, he believes the players can bounce back if they play as a team instead of individuals.

“It’s a bit painful but we strongly believe in Ghana and we hope that next game against Egypt, the Black Stars will do something. We are waiting for you guys because you know Cote D’Ivoire without you we can’t do anything. I am confident in Ghana. They have to play as a team and Ghana can beat Egypt and Mozambique as well.”

Ghana will play Egypt on Thursday, January 18, 2023.

Defender Alexander Djiku Confident In Ghana's AFCON Comeback Against Egypt After Cape Verde Upset

Meanwhile, Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku said he is confident in a comeback and expressed the team's determination to win against Egypt in the 2023 AFCON following the team's unexpected defeat to Cape Verde.

Despite the setback, Djiku said it was essential to put the loss behind and focus on the upcoming crucial match.

Ghana faces Egypt in a Group B fixture, with both teams striving for points to advance in the tournament.

Jordan Ayew Blames Black Stars' Defeat On Inexperience

Meanwhile, Ghana Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew expressed disappointment after their AFCON defeat to Cape Verde, attributing it to the inexperience of about 10 squad members making their tournament debut.

Ayew acknowledged the disappointing start but emphasised the need for the team to learn from their mistakes quickly.

