A group of Black Stars supporters was seen gathered on the compound of the hotel they are lodging at and praying vehemently for the senior national team

The team is set to battle it out in their second game against Egypt in the 2023 AFCON happening in Côte d'Ivoire

The video has taken over social media as many Ghanaians and football have shared their thoughts

A group of Ghanaian supporters in Ivory Coast rallying behind the Black Stars in the ongoing competition in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was captured praying vehemently ahead of the country's second game.

Black Stars supporters at the 2023 AFCON. Image Credit: @pulseghana and Getty Images

Ghanaian supporters pray for the Black Stars

In the video, a group of Black Stars supporters flown to Ivory Coast to support the team was seen praying early in the morning.

The senior national team is set to face Egypt in their second game at the 2023 AFCON on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Unfortunately for the Black Stars, they lost their first match to Cape Verde, which dampened the spirit of the country and the team.

In light of this, the Ghanaian supporters gathered and offered prayers to God to see the team through their second game, so that they could emerge victorious and earn enough points to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Video of Ghanaian supporters praying for the country ahead of their game against Egypt in the 2023 AFCON.

Ghanaians react to the video of supporters praying for the Black Stars

The video sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians. While some were pleased with the actions of the Ghanaian supporters, others also made a mockery in the comments.

_helloghana said:

Is there anything too hard for the Lord? Jeremiah 32:37❤️❤️

akwasi_telele said:

Concert is like only Ghana wey know God.Egypt de3 them no know God ong

serwaa_debbie said:

Kyer3 s3 we can’t ever be serious anywhere eh? Ei

ajeezaygh said:

Them Dey pray for Ghana against a country Wey Dey Bible inside ?? Egypt ?? Dey play

micheysfashion said:

Amen to all our secrets prayers, may all the players found favour before God and the referee

elikem_the_gossip said:

No amount of prayers to God will work, if you don't select the right players to play.

qhwaku_snapchart said:

The whole world no country Dey pray pass Ghana

__maame_b said:

Wow wow im Impressed so you people love Ghana like me. Aww

taktiz_man_141 said:

Gyimiii saaa God know Egypt more than Ghana Concert country

